The students of Minor Hill School who have qualified to be named on the school’s fourth nine-week honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:

Third Grade

Debbie Smith

All A’s — Henli Griffin, Allie Jones, Adyson Nave.

A/B — Ali Blair, Aubryn Calahan, Raylon Harris, Presleigh Hood, Lily Norwood

Marsha McComiskey

All A’s — Naomi Barrett, Cally Emerson, Carley Skeets.

A/B — Jacob Hampton, Emery Rogers.

Fourth Grade

Rosemary Rose

All A’s — Brooklyn Tucker.

A/B — Ally Carroll, Paisley Kelly, Urijah Majors, Emma Moore, Lucas Patten, Betty Scott, Eli Sexton.

Felecia Hargrove

All A’s — Riley Cook, Tryna Reynolds.

A/B — Campbell Philpot.

Fifth Grade

Stephanie Miller

All A’s — Cru Curry, Myla Pickett.

A/B — Bobbi-Jo Harlow, Owen Jarrell, Bella Kimbrough.

Calista Pope

A/B — Peyton Hughes.

Sixth Grade

Lisa Rose

All A’s — Jordan Crabtree, Cade Philpot.

A/B — Brooklyn Brown, Dylan Dana, Charleigh Ferguson, Sharlette Prier, Wyatt Randoph, Stratton Stafford.

Anamarie Lindsey

All A’s — Hunter Berry, Cassidy Thornton.

A/B — Trayce Deitsch, Kent Ferguson, Katie McCloud, Victor Penton.

Seventh Grade

Sara Weigel

All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones, Alaina Sawyer.

A/B — Blayze Alexander, Dani-Jean Beck, WT Edde, Deserah Keener, Dalton Malone, Gage Moore, Landon Suddarth.

William Centner

A/B — James Holcombe, Vinnie Messier, Colton Skeets.

Eighth Grade

Libby Rogers

All A’s — Mia-Jo Harlow, Carter Hibdon, Delaney Pickett.

A/B — Wyatt Bolton, TeShaun Gatling, Hunter Lanier, Jack Stafford, Alijah Watkings, Adyson White.

Channing Wynne

All A’s — Kayleigh Crabb-Wiley, Ellie Boshers, Karmeja Turner.

A/B — Gannon Britt, Lilly Phillips, Herbie Berry, Skylar McGill, Allison Workman, Nataleigh Gann, Lindsey PeGan.

—MHS

