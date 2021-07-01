The students of Minor Hill School who have qualified to be named on the school’s fourth nine-week honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:
Third Grade
Debbie Smith
All A’s — Henli Griffin, Allie Jones, Adyson Nave.
A/B — Ali Blair, Aubryn Calahan, Raylon Harris, Presleigh Hood, Lily Norwood
Marsha McComiskey
All A’s — Naomi Barrett, Cally Emerson, Carley Skeets.
A/B — Jacob Hampton, Emery Rogers.
Fourth Grade
Rosemary Rose
All A’s — Brooklyn Tucker.
A/B — Ally Carroll, Paisley Kelly, Urijah Majors, Emma Moore, Lucas Patten, Betty Scott, Eli Sexton.
Felecia Hargrove
All A’s — Riley Cook, Tryna Reynolds.
A/B — Campbell Philpot.
Fifth Grade
Stephanie Miller
All A’s — Cru Curry, Myla Pickett.
A/B — Bobbi-Jo Harlow, Owen Jarrell, Bella Kimbrough.
Calista Pope
A/B — Peyton Hughes.
Sixth Grade
Lisa Rose
All A’s — Jordan Crabtree, Cade Philpot.
A/B — Brooklyn Brown, Dylan Dana, Charleigh Ferguson, Sharlette Prier, Wyatt Randoph, Stratton Stafford.
Anamarie Lindsey
All A’s — Hunter Berry, Cassidy Thornton.
A/B — Trayce Deitsch, Kent Ferguson, Katie McCloud, Victor Penton.
Seventh Grade
Sara Weigel
All A’s — Johnnie Bree Curry, Griffin Jones, Alaina Sawyer.
A/B — Blayze Alexander, Dani-Jean Beck, WT Edde, Deserah Keener, Dalton Malone, Gage Moore, Landon Suddarth.
William Centner
A/B — James Holcombe, Vinnie Messier, Colton Skeets.
Eighth Grade
Libby Rogers
All A’s — Mia-Jo Harlow, Carter Hibdon, Delaney Pickett.
A/B — Wyatt Bolton, TeShaun Gatling, Hunter Lanier, Jack Stafford, Alijah Watkings, Adyson White.
Channing Wynne
All A’s — Kayleigh Crabb-Wiley, Ellie Boshers, Karmeja Turner.
A/B — Gannon Britt, Lilly Phillips, Herbie Berry, Skylar McGill, Allison Workman, Nataleigh Gann, Lindsey PeGan.
—MHS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.