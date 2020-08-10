Martin Methodist College (MMC) has instituted a test-optional admissions process in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Vice President of Enrollment Tyler Cox, high school seniors who have not taken their ACT or SAT tests are still eligible for admissions to MMC, even if they lack scores for this current application cycle for fall enrollment. The Admissions Office will place more emphasis on the overall student through other points of evaluation, like grade point average, prior assessments, extracurricular activities and recommendations.
“We value the whole person more than a single measure like the ACT; high school seniors have had a hard spring semester, and MMC does not want to make it any harder. Thus, we have figured out a way to help these seniors in the college admissions process,” Cox said.
Cox added that though the recruitment process may look a little different this summer, MMC is open and happy to host campus tours for students and their families.
“Right now we are hosting in-person tours, as well as virtual visits. For families who come to campus, we ask that they wear masks on their campus tours. They are able to meet with coaches, financial aid, business office representatives, as usual, though we have a modified schedule and some restrictions in place,” Cox said. “Of interest to many families, financial aid is still available. And the new graduate program in Criminal Justice is accepting applications currently. In many ways, it’s business as usual.
According to Provost Dr. Judy Cheatham, classes and classroom instruction have also been modified based on health and safety recommendations. Students will have the regular face-to-face instruction, but they also may have some classes taught in a hybrid manner (with a class meeting face-to-face half the time, and the other half taught virtually), or online.
“We pride ourselves on our one-to-one connections on campus — students and faculty, students and coaches, students and campus life. Through months of planning as well as additional training and new technology, we are able to offer several different options for students in classes in the fall. Classrooms have had extra chairs and desks removed, physical distancing and polycarbonate barriers have been implemented, even restrooms have been modified. However, students will find that tutoring, advising, library services, the MMC clinic, campus life will all be available. And for first year students for whom face-to-face instruction is so important, we are able to provide that while still being flexible enough to support the needs of students who for whatever reason would prefer virtual classes.”
Dr. Cheatham added, “As a campus, this whole shift to doing things a little differently will take a lot of over-communication, but that will also provide more opportunities for students to engage with the college community, even if some of that engagement is virtual.”
“Ironically,” Cheatham continued, “we are launching two new majors this fall — Public Health Education and Cyber Security. We had no idea about this global pandemic as we conceptualized those two new majors, but graduates of both programs will certainly be in high demand in the workforce because of this situation.”
MMC is excited to welcome the Class of 2024 at the 151st opening of the school year, Sept. 10. For those who would like more information about Admissions to MMC, contact Cox at 424-2015 or tcox@martinmethodist.edu.
—MMC
