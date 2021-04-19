Martin Methodist College has announced the graduation schedule for both the 2020 and 2021 academic years.
MMC will hold graduation Saturday, May 1, on the Campus Green, with the Curry Christian Life Center (CLC) serving as the rain location.
To comply with guidelines put in place due to the nation-wide COVID-19 pandemic, MMC plans to break graduation into three ceremonies. For each ceremony, a graduate may invite a maximum of four guests each.
The two ceremonies for the class of 2021 will be broken down by degrees:
• 9 a.m.; Class of 2021; M.B.A., B.B.A., B.S.N.
• 11 a.m.; Class of 2021; A.A., B.A., B.S.
The ceremony for the class of 2020 will be:
• 1 p.m.; Class of 2020; All Graduates
And for graduates who may feel more comfortable, MMC will also hold a virtual ceremony, with details to follow.
“We so look forward to bringing graduates to campus, in person, to walk across their beloved Campus Green and receive the recognition they deserve,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Judy Cheatham said. “We tend to take simple things — like graduation — for granted, but no more. We are grateful for the opportunity to bring our campus family together to celebrate this important milestone in the lives of students.”
“This will be a memorable day for our students and their loved ones as we gather — safely — to celebrate the achievements of our graduates,” Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Daniel McMasters said.
“We are excited to announce plans for those who have experienced a delay due to the pandemic and for those who have completed their studies this fall and spring,” MMC President Dr. Mark La Branche said. “Necessary precautions will be in place to ensure a safe and joyous occasion for our graduates.”
For questions regarding graduation, email Associate Registrar Casey Capps at ccapps@martinmethodist.edu.
—MMC
