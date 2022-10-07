Is 4-H still relevant in 2022? Ask any member, past or present, this question, and you are likely to get a resounding yes. Chances are most of the business owners, teachers, leaders and volunteers in your community have been members of 4-H — where they learned, and what 4-H members are still learning today, the skills and attitudes that build communities.
What keeps 4-H relevant is the foundation of the program — teaching life skills to every generation through hands-on learning. Participants build life skills through hands-on projects in several areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement. All of these help them to grow confidence, resilience, independence and compassion.
4-H’ers do this with adult mentors and Giles County Extension Agents who positively influence them through teaching by doing. These efforts are delivered with the help and expertise of university support through the University of Tennessee System and Tennessee State University. Local Extension 4-H agents provide everything from agricultural advice to assistance with community events and competitions for the skills that 4-H’ers are learning.
Among the many activities of local 4-H’ers, Giles County members helped create an award-winning campaign concerning ATV safety. The Ride on TN-ATV Safety Program, which is just what it sounds like, teaches youth safety rules and practices for riding on ATVs. The group partnered with several local and state groups to promote safety.
Giles County 4-H participants meet regularly throughout the year to work on individual and group service projects. These projects can include anything from care packages, notes and signs for extended care residents at local facilities to environmental clean-up projects or putting together gift boxes for children in need. They have also worked with the Community Rural Food Delivery program, helping to make sure that those who are food-deficient in Giles County have food to eat.
These are just a few of the community efforts in which the members are involved.
Grades four-12 participate in a variety of activities that include the 4-H poster contest and digital billboard contest to help market the club; the Pumpkin Challenge where they compete for the best painted or carved pumpkin; and annual Cornbread Cookoff; and the annual 4-H Poultry sale, along with numerous other exhibit opportunities at the annual Here’s the Beef Festival.
Public speaking competitions for grades four-eight and nine-12 are also held each year. Participants choose a topic, do their research and then get the opportunity to deliver their speech and move up from a local to a state level representing 4-H.
According to 4-H.org, “4‑H’s reach and depth are unmatched, reaching kids in every corner of America — from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities. Our network of 500,000 volunteers and 3,500 4‑H professionals provides caring and supportive mentoring to all 6 million 4‑H’ers, helping them grow into true leaders today and in life.”
