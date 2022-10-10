With less than two weeks remaining until the October 21 tnAchieves mentor application deadline, Giles County still needs 9 mentors to meet local student demand. More than 3,300 volunteer mentors are still needed statewide!
Those interested in applying to mentor can visit https://www.tnachieves.org/mentors.
“Seven thousand fewer students have entered the college pipeline in Tennessee since 2021,” said tnAchieves Senior Director of Mentors Tyler Ford. “While the pandemic has caused declining college-going rates nationwide, I am a firm believer that Tennessee is well suited to confront this challenge head-on given the thousands of volunteer mentors who advocate for higher education in their communities each year!”
Many TN Promise students will be the first in their families to go to college. These students often need a little extra support and encouragement as they navigate a confusing college-going process! Mentors provide irreplaceable local support for students who may otherwise be without guidance or encouragement in the college-going process.
“I wasn’t sure if I was ready for the transition from high school to college, but my mentor kept pushing me and was patient through the process,” said current tnAchieves mentor and former TN Promise student Kiami Coleman. “I knew I had to be like her and give back when I had the opportunity.” To hear more from Kiami, click here: https://youtu.be/0pZMZdIKt5c
tnAchieves mentors commit just one hour per month to serve students in their community. All mentors in 2023 will begin working with their students in November of 2022 and will meet their students in person at the student’s high school in December or January. Mentors will receive training and handbook guide to the program.
Mentors must be 21 years of age and are subject to a background check. Those interested in applying can visit https://tnAchieves.org/mentors.
tnAchieves is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that has been providing scholarships with mentor support since 2008. Any interview requests or questions can be directed to Tyler Ford at [email protected] or (309) 945-3446.
—tnAchieves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.