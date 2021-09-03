Phi chapter Delta Kappa Gamma initiates Jennifer Stout and Sarah Young Carroll. Celebrating are (from left) special guest TNSO President Beverly Hall-Maughan, Stout, Carroll and Phi Chapter President Jennifer Young Hood. Submitted
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- Here's the Beef Downloadable Schedule
- The Fair Is Headed to the Festival
- Exhibit Opportunities for Here's the Beef Festival
- SES Names August Student of the Month
- The Other Side: ‘They Fought for Our Freedom, They Died Heroes’
- Holiday Closings
- Phi Chapter DKG Welcomes New Members
- Week 3 PREVIEW: Raiders, Tigers Open Region Play on the Road
- Sign-Up Now for New Emergency Notification System
- Recipes to Make Your Labor Day Celebration a Success
Today's e-Edition
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 4
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
-
Sep 5
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Aug. 30
- Bobcats Move to No. 4 in Latest AP Poll
- New Family Physician Joins STRHS Pulaski
- Joseph Chad Pitts
- Exchange Club Recongizes ACE Award Winner
- Sideline Views: The Final Bus Ride for Coach Billy Mayfield
- Joseph Michael Travis
- Donna Yokley Abernathy
- Jeffrey Wade McCurry
- Willie Lee Braden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.