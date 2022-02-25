The three oldest schools in the Giles County School System are set to begin renovations this spring, after years of planning by the Giles County School Board, Central Office, and county government.
Pulaski Elementary, Bridgeforth Middle and Giles County High schools will be the target of this first phase, which will cost an estimated $12 million, with funds provided by the school system and the county contributing $3 million.
These renovations will improve the indoor air quality for students and faculty by working to seal the building envelope with new windows and updated HVAC systems. Cosmetic improvements will modernize the look of the schools and increase safety. In addition, all schools in the district will be outfitted with ultraviolet air purifiers in the ventilation systems.
Local firm Brindley Construction was selected as the Construction Manager at Risk for the project and will be seeking bids for the necessary trades in the coming month. The work is expected to take at least a year to complete.
The renovations are a highlight in what has been a year of recovery following the pandemic disruptions over the past two school years.
“This year has been a harder year on our employees than last year,” Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said.
Schools were not given the option to have a virtual Wednesday to allow for a teacher planning day, and were only permitted to pivot to virtual learning with a waiver from the state.
“It has taken a toll,” Beard added.
However, the schools have continued to emphasize the importance of in-person learning coming off two consecutive interrupted years. There are several tools implemented by the district in the past two years that teachers and administrators can use to assess and track student performance. In addition, teachers are receiving support as they gain competence in teaching the relatively new ELA curriculum adopted by the schools last
year.
Despite the challenges, the students and staff are making great strides in many areas. The graduation rate last year was 95.6 percent, up from 92.8 percent the previous year. As a part of the ready-graduate program, 82 percent of students are now CTE concentrators, up from 55.6 percent previously.
Spring testing showed that, across the school system, 2.24 percent of students had achieved mastery, 15.9 percent of students were on-track, 37.92 percent were Approaching Grade Level and 44.65 percent were below grade level.
CTE has been a large focus this year, with additional certifications being added for students to receive while still in high school, making them ready to enter the workforce upon graduation. The schools have received more than $100,000 in grant money in the last year, which is being used primarily to support CTE and STEM programs in the schools.
Over the past year, the Giles County School Board has worked tirelessly to update the district’s policies to be more streamlined and modern. The board has used the Tennessee School Board Association model policies and legislative changes as the bases for these changes. The board spent considerable time discussing the use of corporal punishment in schools and the dress code, listening to stakeholder opinions when making their decisions to retain corporal punishment as an option for disciplinary action and removing restrictions on certain areas of the dress code, allowing for non-distracting or -controversial text and designs on clothing, hair dye and jewelry.
While districts were expected to resume business as usual this year, the schools have been plagued with staffing shortages.
“We’ve had positions open all year,” Beard said. “But we are limited in applicants.”
The district is currently looking to fill more than 20 positions for teachers across all levels, as well as for the transportation department. There is a specific need for Special Education teachers, whose services must be offered at all schools as required by law.
As they go into the budget season, the school board and central office will be looking at restructuring the salary schedule district-wide in an effort to maintain a competitive salary for teachers and attract new and retain talent.
The school system is looking for opportunities to maintain and expand their partnership with what is now the University of Tennessee Southern, offering educational opportunities for students and teachers in the district. Beard said this includes “a program to help special needs students transition from high school to post-secondary life” as well as the Educator Preparation Provider (EPP) and Teacher Assistant to Teacher License (TATL) programs.
Most recently, Giles County was recognized by the state of Tennessee as a “Best For All” district for allocating federal ESSER funds “directly for student achievement to improve academic outcomes.” This was accomplished through “strategic spending, thoughtful planning and student-first investments,” according to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Education.
