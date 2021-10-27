Public Invited to Discuss Student-Focused Funding Approach
Pulaski will be the host site of one of eight statewide Tennessee Department of Education public town halls to discuss Tennessee’s review of a student-based public education funding strategy.
The South Central Tennessee Region event will take place in Pulaski Monday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. at the UT Southern Curry Athletic Complex at 150 Kermit Smith Drive. Each of the eight town halls will be live streamed as well.
The town halls will hopefully spark local conversation about student-based funding for public education in Tennessee and how to create a new strategy to best serve students and ensure they are prepared for future success.
All Tennesseans—including parents and families, teachers, students, elected officials, stakeholders and partners, business leaders and members of the general public—are invited to participate and will be able to share their feedback and hopes for a new funding strategy.
Anyone interested in attending are asked to RSVP at the Facebook Event (https://fb.me/e/CmsIGdY9), where information on viewing the livestream can also be found.
“Along with partners and stakeholders across the state, I am thrilled to invite all Tennesseans to join us for these conversations about what a student-based funding strategy could look like in our state,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Focusing on the needs of our students and how to best set them up for success is our collective goal and we look forward to hearing directly from parents, stakeholders, and members of the public about their thoughts, concerns and hopes for a new public education funding strategy to best support our kids.”
Each town hall will feature a brief introduction from the department, respective co-host, and then dive into comments and feedback from in-person audience members. All Tennesseans are also invited to submit comments and questions via email to tnedu.funding@tn.gov.
For a complete list of all eight town halls visit: https://www.tn.gov/education/news/2021/10/21/tennesseans-invited-to-8-statewide-public-town-halls-to-discuss-a-student-focused-funding-approach-.html.
—TN Department of Education
