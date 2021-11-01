Ray Holt, Trent Holt Memorial Scholarships Presented

The 2021 recipients of the Ray Holt and Trent Holt Memorial Scholarships are congratulated by members of the Holt family. Celebrating are (above, from left) Lydia Barnickle, Linda Holt, Leigh Ann Holt, recipients — Gage Gibson, Heath Herd, Brooklyn Matthews, Coleman Siniard, Jasmine McCullom, Riley Young — Lexi Barnickle and Richard Holt; and (below, back row) Gage Gibson, Clay Birdsong, Riley Young, Hunter Griggs, Heath Herd, Coleman Siniard, (front row) Lydia Barnickle, Linda Holt, Leigh Ann Holt, Hanna Hill, Brooklyn Matthews, Ninna Beeles, Emma Brindley, Daisia Garrison, Jasmine McCullom, Aaliyah Dunnavant, Lexi Barnickle and Richard Holt. Submitted
