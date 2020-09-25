Richland Elementary School’s September Students of the Month are (back row, from left) fourth grader Jonathan Garner, fifth grader Dannie Lynn Galloway, third grader William Mitchell, first grader Addison Womack, (front row) kindergartner Ansley Harvey, pre-kindergartner Karter Vandygriff and (not pictured) second grader Emma Gulley. RES / Submitted
