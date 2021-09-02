Richland Elementary School’s August 2021 Students of the Month are (back row, from left) third grader Teddy Rifkin, fourth grader Kylie Jo Kennedy, kindergartner Dakota Dunavant, fifth grader Tenley Rose, (front row) pre-kindergartner Harrison Clem, first grader Avery Landry and (not pictured) second grader Boone Gray. RES / Submitted
