Richland Elementary School’s February Students of the Month are (back row, from left) second grader Ixie Escargena, third grader Morgan Cooper, fourth grader Tenley Rose, first grader Emeree Crabtree, (front row) kindergartner Avery Landry, pre-kindergartner Caleb Tate and (not pictured) fifth grader Eva Bowles. RES / Submitted
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest
- COVID-19 Daily Update — March 18
- Elkton Board Addresses Unauthorized Dumping
- Raider Soccer Looks Poised to Turn the Corner
- GCHS Boys’ Soccer Features Mix of Veteran, Youth Talent
- Southside Recognizes January Student of the Month
- Open Government Is Key to Honest Government
- RES Names February Students of the Month
- COVID-19 Daily Update — March 17
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Graham Hoover
- Pulaski Begins Budget Process
Featured Classifieds
Today's e-Edition
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 22
Most Popular
Articles
- Rec Center Pool Demolition Underway
- Military News: Giles Native Retires from Air Force After 26 Years of Service
- Nicholas Ryan Graves
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Graham Hoover
- Carl E. Robinson
- Jeane Eakes Brewer Long
- COVID-19 Daily Update — March 15
- Richard Alton Coble
- COVID-19 Daily Update — March 16
- Connie Clark-Autrey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.