Richland Elementary School’s January Students of the Month are (back row, from left) third grader Hunter Starling, fifth grader Kate Kirk, fourth grader Adalee Nelson, (front) second grader Blakely Ramsey, kindergartner Marshall Loveless, first grader Liam Kirkpatrick and pre-kindergartner Madison Hopwood. RES / Submitted
