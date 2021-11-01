IMG_5314 web.jpg

Richland High School Student Council members collect socks and blankets for the oncology patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. All members collected items throughout the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and thank everyone who contributed to their drive.   Submitted

IMG_5321 web.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.