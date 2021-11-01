Richland High School Student Council members collect socks and blankets for the oncology patients at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. All members collected items throughout the month of September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and thank everyone who contributed to their drive. Submitted
RHS Student Council Collects Socks, Blankets for Vandy Children's Hospital
