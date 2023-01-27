Richland Elementary School’s December Students of the Month are (front row, from left) pre-kindergartner Danny Moore, kindergartner Brooks Killen, (back row) second grader Kerrigan Kirk, fourth grader Bentley Jackson, fifth grader Cason Stout, third grader Austin Conley and first grader Mila Woods.
