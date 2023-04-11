Richland Elementary School named its February Students of the Month.
Those shown are (from left) pre-kindergartner Carson Rose, first grader Savanna Dilworth, fourth grader Griffin Self, third grader Urijah Pierce, (not pictured) kindergartner Harlee Mae Davis and second grader Everly Newman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.