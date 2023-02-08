Richland Elementary School’s January Students of the Month are (from left, front row) pre-kindergartner Avery Fralix, kindergartner Gunnar Hale, (back row) first grader Landon Thurman, fifth grader Zayden Busby, fourth grader Aayla Schumacher, third grader Harper Hinkle and second grader Georgia Jackson.
Richland Elementary Names January Students of the Month
