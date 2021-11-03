Richland Elementary School’s September Students of the Month are (from left, back row) fifth grader Haley Keathley, fourth grader Jayden Duke, third grader Emma Gulley, (front row) second grader Makaveli Burwell, kindergartner Haydon Bryant, pre-kindergartner Hollis Journey and (not pictured) first grader Kaleesi Tyson. RES / Submitted
Richland Elementary Names September Students of the Month
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest
- ‘Ready Graduates,’ Policy Updates Among School Board Discussions
- Richland Elementary Names September Students of the Month
- This Week's Citizen Spotlight Is Casey Cardin
- Pulaski Stockyard Cattle Market Report — Nov. 2
- Turnovers Sink Raider Playoff Hopes
- COVID-19 Weekly Update — Nov. 2, 2021
- Ardmore Picks Up Seventh Win, Heads to Playoffs
- Farmland Legacy, Estate Planning Webinar Series Begins Next Week
- Guidelines Set for Cave Spring Heritage Plaza
- State Senate Update: General Assembly Considers Legislation to Protect Against Vaccine Mandates
Today's e-Edition
Special Edition
-
Nov 3
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.