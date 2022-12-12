Richland Elementary School’s November Students of the Month are (front row, from left) kindergartner Kayson King and pre-kindergartner Eliza Augustin, (back row) first grader Ada Doggett, fifth grader Morgan Cooper, fourth grader Blakely Ramsey, third grader Lillie Mae Mitchell and second grader Colton Stout.
Richland Elementary Recognizes November Students of the Month
