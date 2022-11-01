Richland Elementary School’s September Students of the Month are (front row, from left) pre-kindergartner Kenzleigh Townsend, kindergartner Holden Francis, (back row) fourth grader Skyler Sakowicz, first grader Ali Harper Gordon, third grader Gunnar Pruett, second grader Maggie Flynn and fifth grader Kayla Burklaw. Submitted
Richland Elementary Recognizes September Students of the Month
