The students of Richland Elementary School who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:
Second Grade
Christina Kirkpatrick
All A’s — Callyn Clark, Noah Guess, Hunter Hobbs, Charlie Nelson, David Newcomb, Makinley Risner.
A/B — Ella Adams, Kaydence Cox, Elijah Dean, Becks McCormack, Jaxon Molnar, Ariana Parris, Amelia Sanderson, Hadley Vaughn.
Emily Maxwell
All A’s — Emeree Crabtree, Presley Gavin, Logan Haislip, Kylie Harmond, Harper Hinkle, Trinity Johnson, Cooper Lawhorn.
A/B — Jarah Atchley, Makaveli Burwell, Noah Carden, Cavan Fralix, Robert Grinrod, Kayleigh Johnson, Matty Reed, Emme Watts.
Laura Nelson
All A’s — Cutler Clark, Charlie Clement, Gilberto Estrada, Kase Killen, Charlee Kincanon, Liam Kirkpatrick, Mellody Odell, Aubrey Strickland, Addison Womack, Logan Zarraga.
A/B — Carter Mac Hagood, Braylee Patrick, Rick Sturm, Cole Whitt.
Third Grade
Monica Edwards
All A’s — Denton Davis, Nate Edwards, Anzlee Grissom, Sofia Luna, Skylar Sakowicz
A/B — Kyleigh Wallace, Shaylie Williams.
Susannah Loveless
All A’s — Madalyn Galloway.
A/B — Adara Barberi, Elora Christman, Barrett Dunavant, Emma Gulley, Hadley Hamby, Sam Jackson.
Vicki Risner
All A’s — Abbie Adams.
A/B — Tanner Busby, Katherine Chiappe, Zady Beth Rose, Zelda Sensat, Lucus Steffee, Landyn Zimmerman.
Rachel Thompson
All A’s — Kathryn Price, Blakely Ramsey.
A/B — Kacie Mitchell, Emmanuel Velazquez.
Fourth Grade
Alicia Davis
All A’s — Hudsyn Miller.
A/B — Wes Edwards, Presley Kalentkowski, William Sturm, Carter Webb, Madison Dieh, Sawyer Reynolds, Judah Risner.
Rebecca Johns
All A’s — Aubri Young.
A/B — Jaidyn Crabb, Kimo Hamilton, Aubreeah King, Hunter Starling, Parker Wayne.
Lori Perkins
All A’s — Ty Edwards, Cason Stout, Jasper Titus, Mary Cam Gordon.
A/B — Zayden Busby, Gauge Courneya, Carter Dodson, Jayden Duke, Aleigha Freemon, Matthew Jones, Bella Kimbrough, Austin Loveless, Will Mitchell, Lily Robb.
Rhonda Young
All A’s — Lauren Blair, Mason Rountree.
A/B — Morgan Cooper, Cade Cunningham, Pazlie Norton, Knoxley Patterson, Braxton Richardson, Celeste Robertson, Brantley Taylor.
Fifth Grade
Jennifer Clement
All A’s — George Chiappe, Abigail Taylor.
A/B — Gabby Braden, Henry Chiappe, Aniston Davis, Addison Kirkpatrick, Dawson Lee, Adalee Nelson, Julie Turner.
Katie Collinsworth
All A’s — Shelby Greene, Brendan Hale, Emerson Nelson, Izzy Sentz, Gavin Shrader.
A/B — Gabe Christman, Lillie Grissom, Layla Hopwood, Jax Hunter, Cameron Jackson, Caroline
Jackson.
Donna Shelton
All A’s — Kaylee Hall, Isabella Melton, Atley Gray Rose, Tenley Rose.
A/B — Rosson Adams , Korbyn Butler, Paxton Handy, Harper Hickman, Delta Sensat, Ana Withers.
Holly Thomason
All A’s — Paisley Bell, Caydence Dunavant, Aubrey Katzenberger, Haley Keathley, Bristol Lambert.
A/B — Taylee Fox, Grayson Fralix, Jonathan Garner, Joseph Jett, Abbie Leslie, Colin Orr, Izzy Ridley, Georgia
Witt. —RES
