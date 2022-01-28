honor roll
The students of Richland Elementary School who have qualified to be named on the school’s first nine-week honor roll of the 2021-22 academic year are:

Second Grade

Christina Kirkpatrick

All A’s — Callyn Clark, Noah Guess, Hunter Hobbs, Charlie Nelson, David Newcomb, Makinley Risner.

A/B — Ella Adams, Kaydence Cox, Elijah Dean, Becks McCormack, Jaxon Molnar, Ariana Parris, Amelia Sanderson, Hadley Vaughn.

Emily Maxwell

All A’s — Emeree Crabtree, Presley Gavin, Logan Haislip, Kylie Harmond, Harper Hinkle, Trinity Johnson, Cooper Lawhorn.

A/B — Jarah Atchley, Makaveli Burwell, Noah Carden, Cavan Fralix, Robert Grinrod, Kayleigh Johnson, Matty Reed, Emme Watts.

Laura Nelson

All A’s — Cutler Clark, Charlie Clement, Gilberto Estrada, Kase Killen, Charlee Kincanon, Liam Kirkpatrick, Mellody Odell, Aubrey Strickland, Addison Womack, Logan Zarraga.

A/B — Carter Mac Hagood, Braylee Patrick, Rick Sturm, Cole Whitt.

Third Grade

Monica Edwards

All A’s — Denton Davis, Nate Edwards, Anzlee Grissom, Sofia Luna, Skylar Sakowicz

A/B — Kyleigh Wallace, Shaylie Williams.

Susannah Loveless

All A’s — Madalyn Galloway.

A/B — Adara Barberi, Elora Christman, Barrett Dunavant, Emma Gulley, Hadley Hamby, Sam Jackson.

Vicki Risner

All A’s — Abbie Adams.

A/B — Tanner Busby, Katherine Chiappe, Zady Beth Rose, Zelda Sensat, Lucus Steffee, Landyn Zimmerman.

Rachel Thompson

All A’s — Kathryn Price, Blakely Ramsey.

A/B — Kacie Mitchell, Emmanuel Velazquez.

Fourth Grade

Alicia Davis

All A’s — Hudsyn Miller.

A/B — Wes Edwards, Presley Kalentkowski, William Sturm, Carter Webb, Madison Dieh, Sawyer Reynolds, Judah Risner.

Rebecca Johns

All A’s — Aubri Young.

A/B — Jaidyn Crabb, Kimo Hamilton, Aubreeah King, Hunter Starling, Parker Wayne.

Lori Perkins

All A’s — Ty Edwards, Cason Stout, Jasper Titus, Mary Cam Gordon.

A/B — Zayden Busby, Gauge Courneya, Carter Dodson, Jayden Duke, Aleigha Freemon, Matthew Jones, Bella Kimbrough, Austin Loveless, Will Mitchell, Lily Robb.

Rhonda Young

All A’s — Lauren Blair, Mason Rountree.

A/B — Morgan Cooper, Cade Cunningham, Pazlie Norton, Knoxley Patterson, Braxton Richardson, Celeste Robertson, Brantley Taylor.

Fifth Grade

Jennifer Clement

All A’s — George Chiappe, Abigail Taylor.

A/B — Gabby Braden, Henry Chiappe, Aniston Davis, Addison Kirkpatrick, Dawson Lee, Adalee Nelson, Julie Turner.

Katie Collinsworth

All A’s — Shelby Greene, Brendan Hale, Emerson Nelson, Izzy Sentz, Gavin Shrader.

A/B — Gabe Christman, Lillie Grissom, Layla Hopwood, Jax Hunter, Cameron Jackson, Caroline

Jackson.

Donna Shelton

All A’s — Kaylee Hall, Isabella Melton, Atley Gray Rose, Tenley Rose.

A/B — Rosson Adams , Korbyn Butler, Paxton Handy, Harper Hickman, Delta Sensat, Ana Withers.

Holly Thomason

All A’s — Paisley Bell, Caydence Dunavant, Aubrey Katzenberger, Haley Keathley, Bristol Lambert.

A/B — Taylee Fox, Grayson Fralix, Jonathan Garner, Joseph Jett, Abbie Leslie, Colin Orr, Izzy Ridley, Georgia

Witt. —RES

