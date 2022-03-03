The Richland High School FFA hosted a college and career fair in conjunction with National FFA Week Feb. 25. Students in grades eight-12 were invited to explore the many opportunities available by speaking to representatives from local first responder agencies, post secondary educational institutions and local businesses and services primarily connected to agriculture.
This is the second time the FFA has hosted this fair, after a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event was double the size of the inaugural fair and featured participants from as far away as Mississippi.
“I hope some people are having meaningful conversations,” said FFA faculty advisor and event organizer Jeremy Doggett.
“This is fantastic,” said School Board member Richie Brewer, who was in attendance. “These youngsters being able to see what’s out there is great, agriculture-wise and vocational-wise.”
CTE Coordinator Amy Roberts praised Doggett for creating this event for students.
“I definitely give credit to Jeremy, this is his brainchild,” Roberts said. “It’s great to see all the diverse agriculture opportunities in one place.”
