The Richland High School Theatre Class is currently working on its spring production, the play "Tested" by Kendra Thomas.
This one-act play is a realistic examination of the many struggles students face when completing standardized assessments and shows how students and teachers can work together to overcome test anxiety and achieve.
Two public performances will be held: Wednesday, March 24, and Friday, March 26, at 7 p.m. The bus ramp (cafeteria) doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 to support the drama program; donations are welcome too.
—RS
