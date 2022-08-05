The Richland School Alumni & Faculty Hall of Fame officially welcomed it’s second class of inductees in May.
The 2022 inductees are Alumni Joseph Gill and Faculty member the late Wayne Hobbs.
The Hall of Fame committee, made up of faculty, Richland alumni and community members received many worthy candidates for this prestigious honor. Those selected have achieved personal success and made a significant contribution to society. They serve as role models to inspire current and future generations of students.
Joseph Gill
The Richland School Alumni Hall of Fame recipient for 2022 is Joseph Gill.
SFC Gill is a 1998 Richland graduate who has been dedicated to the service of others beginning at a young age. While at Richland, he was active in VICA, FFA and earned his Eagle Scout.
His service with the U.S. Army is well-documented and included 5 and-a-half years of combat deployment. Gill was awarded numerous medals, most notably the Army Commendation Medal seven times, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Korean Defense Service Medal.
Returning home in 2018, Gill, his wife and children settled back in and quickly found another way to serve. The family opened and operated Patriot Market and Cafe in 2019 through July 2022, striving to give back to the community by supporting many veteran organizations as well as local groups within Giles County.
Wayne Hobbs
The Richland School Faculty Hall of Fame recipient for 2022 is the late Wayne Hobbs.
It has been said that you can not think of Richland School without thinking about Hobbs; his career spanned many decades, most of them as the first principal of Richland School. During his career, he was a football and basketball coach, director of special education for Giles County, principal at Beech Hill for two years and Richland for 25 years and served as athletic director for 25 years.
From the day the doors opened in August 1978 to the day he retired in 2003, he left a mark on the school, faculty, students and the community. He wanted every student to feel important while at Richland.
Outside of Richland’s walls, Hobbs was married to educator Sally Hobbs and had two children. He served six years on the Tennessee Secondary Committee of SACS, was a recipient of the TSSAA Distinguished Service Recognition in 1998, served on the TSSAA Board of Control and was recognized with the Jones High School Alumni Association Distinguished Alumni Award.
Hobbs died in 2011, but the commitment and dedication he brought to Richland will have a lasting impact on all those who attended or taught at Richland School for many years to come. The impact he had on this community is far-reaching. He inspired countless students to become teachers including his children, Wesley and Ashley, who went into education and are outstanding educators in their own right.
—Richland School
