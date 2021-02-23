Richland School’s December Students of the Month are (seated, from left) sixth grader Addison Williamson, eighth grader Tony Cioto, (standing) junior Jacob Rose, (not pictured) Maria Luna and Virginia Witt. RS / Submitted
