Richland Eighth Grade Top 10 2021

Richland School’s Eighth Grade Top Ten are (seated, from left) first Alexis Orr, second Kylee Hall, third Thomas Robertson, fourth Andrew Huff, (standing) fifth Katelyn Bass, fifth Riley Hale, seventh Angela Velazquez, eighth Samuel Brindley, ninth Anna Kate Dickey and (not pictured) 10th Morghan Stone.   RS / Submitted

