You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Richland Names October, November Students of the Month

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Oct. 2020 web.jpg

Richland School’s October Students of the Month are (from left, standing) sixth grader Rebecca Olivares, seventh grader Trenton Jackson, eighth grader Sophia Chapman, (seated) sophomore Kristen Garner and junior Tad Maxwell.   Submitted

Nov. 2020 web.jpg

Richland School November Students of the Month are (from left, standing) sixth grader Kam Drake, seventh grader Gabe Risner, eighth grader Cole Drake, (seated) junior Ella Brady and (inset) freshman Landon Church.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.