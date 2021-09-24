RS Sept SoM

Richland School’s September Students of the Month are (in no particular order) seniors, Lane Perkins, Ella Brady; sophomores, Lex Greene, Sara Woodard; freshmen, Blaine Woodard, Shelby Higgins; eighth grader Cody Baker; seventh grader Camron Stinett; sixth grader Lilly Lancaster; and (not pictured) juniors, Jeb Roberts and Alanis.   RS / Submitted

