February Students of the Month web.jpg

RS / Submitted

Richland School named its February Students of the Month. 

Students are (front row, from left) sixth grader Paisley Bell, seventh grader Harley Jett, eighth grader Luke Hewitt, (back row) ninth grader Carsen Stapish, 10th grader Jaxson Dunnavant, 11th grader Landon Hawkins and 12th grader Lucas Domaracki.   

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.