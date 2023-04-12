Richland School named its February Students of the Month.
Students are (front row, from left) sixth grader Paisley Bell, seventh grader Harley Jett, eighth grader Luke Hewitt, (back row) ninth grader Carsen Stapish, 10th grader Jaxson Dunnavant, 11th grader Landon Hawkins and 12th grader Lucas Domaracki.
