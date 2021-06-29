Richland School’s May Students of the Month are (from left) sixth grader Geneva Dickey, seventh grader Paisley Martin, eighth grader Valeria Davila and freshmen, Grace Bramlett and (not pictured) John Black. RS / Submitted
