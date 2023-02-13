Richland School congratulates 70 students on earning Raider Renaissance honors for the Fall 2022 semester.
The Raider Renaissance program recognizes and rewards those high school students who are working hard each day.
It rewards students based upon grades, good behavior and character, attendance and teacher nominations into three levels: gold, silver, or orange.
This semester, 32 students achieved Gold status, 29 silver and nine orange.
Of the total, 37 were first-time recipients.
