Richland School students earn several awards in the 2021 Columbia State Community College High School Competition, held virtually via Zoom in March. Students placing in the various categories are (front row, from left) Lydia Adkins, third place, Voice; Madison Jones, first place, Visual Arts; Sara Woodard, second place, Visual Arts; (back row) Isom Wilbanks, first place, Piano; Abril Chavez, first place, Impromptu Creative Writing; and (not pictured) Emma Pickett, second place, Extemporaneous Speaking. Students from 13 southern Middle Tennessee high schools competed in 19 different academic areas, including creative writing, vocal performance, algebra and sociology. Dating back to the 1980s, the competition continues to focus on humanities disciplines and has since added math components. Submitted
