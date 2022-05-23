DSC_0001 web.jpg

Richland School’s Raider Renaissance program recognizes and rewards those high school students who are working hard every day. To be named to the program, all students must exemplify good behavior and character and have no unexcused absences. Members are categorized as GOLD — for earning a 4.0 GPA during the previous semester; SILVER — for earning a 3.75-3.99 GPA for the previous semester; or ORANGE — for being nominated by teachers.   Submitted

