The Giles County Board of Education discussed a textbook committee during its work session Nov. 17.
Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said the State of Tennessee has approved 17 vendors for textbooks.
“It’s going to be an expensive adoption,” Beard said, adding that “great care” will be taken in the choice.
The item will be on the board’s Dec. 1 regular session agenda.
In other business during its meeting, the board:
• Approved moving to the Dec. 1 regular session Richland and Giles County High FFA’s overnight field trip to Gatlinburg March 19-23, 2023.
• Heard how the Student Advisory Board will recognize the student’s views as an aspect of the decision-making process.
Board Member Mary McCloud said she suggested the term for the board be October-May.
The School Board will next meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Central Office boardroom.
Items on the agenda include:
• First reading of policies 6.300 Code of Conduct and 4.700 Testing Programs.
• Second reading of policies 5.101 Line and Staff Relations (Organizational Chart) and 4.603 Promotion and Retention.
The board’s next work session will be Thursday, Dec. 15.
