The Giles County Board of Education will meet in regular session at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 7, in the Central Office Boardroom.
Items on the agenda include:
• Approval for the Richland Elementary School PTO to fund pouring a concrete pad on the school playground for a basketball goal. The PTO polled the students, and this was the most requested item. The PTO will fund the project through money they’ve raised via fund-raising.
• School fees for the individual schools, which are not to exceed $50 per family for general and Chromebook fees. For families with students in multiple schools, the fees are payable at any school and payment will be communicated to the other schools. The fees are, according to Dr. Beard, “requested but not required.”
• Naming the Richland Elementary Gym after retired teacher Robin Farrar following her 31 years of service to the school since it first opened. The staff approached school principal Valena Newton about bestowing the honor, which is permitted under school policy 3.210 Naming Facilities.
• Disposition of Assets as requested by Dr. Courtney Woods and BMS Principal Lori Herd.
Also to be considered at the meeting are Policies:
• 1.104 Memberships — School Board candidates by law must now be a qualified voter and resident of their district for one year prior to qualifying to be a candidate.
• 3.202 Emergency Preparation — The county must conduct a remote learning drill to reflect how a transition to remote learning would take place if needed. No remote learning will actually be conducted during these drills.
• 4.101 Instructional Standards — Per state law, the schools are forbidden from teaching the “fourteen prohibited concepts.”
• 4.406 Internet — New language in this policy ensures that technology vendors have policies to restrict access to “materials deemed harmful to minors.”
• 5.119 Employment of Retirees — A modification to this policy allows teachers who have previously retired to work for 120 days a year in the school system without a change in salary or retirement benefits, and adds an additional 60 days that they can work with a reduced salary or retirement benefit. Policies 5.200 and 5.201 regarding Separation Practices for Tenured and Non-Tenured Teachers will be updated to reflect this change.
• 5.701 Substitute Teachers — A clarification to this policy ensures that only aides paid from the general fund are pulled to teach as substitutes, and not aides teaching in federally funded classrooms.
• 6.200 Attendance — Satisfactory academic performance is not a prerequisite for taking driver’s ed or receiving a driver license, in accordance with new state law.
To be considered on second reading are the following policies:
• 5.501 Age Discrimination
• 6.4052 Opioid Antagonist Policy
