The Giles County Board of Education heard, at its work session Sept. 15, that Giles County High School football will purchase new sideline camera equipment for replays and player coaching for a cost of $7,048 from its existing budget. The program will also build a platform for videoing plays on the practice field for review, similar to one used by the band.
Both projects were added to the board’s agenda for approval at the next meeting.
Jake Hammond presented a quarterly budget update for the CTE program, which showed reappropriation of funds from in-service to travel, and an additional $12,000 from Federal allocations that was added to the travel and professional development line items.
Policy Changes
The board will vote on the first reading of policy changes to the following at its next meeting:
• 4.210 Credit Recovery: updated to reflect the new 10-point grading system.
• 4.603 Promotion and Retention: This policy will be updated to reflect changes to the law regarding third grade retention and the guidelines outlined in the toolkit provided by the state.
Beard is working to update the draft of this policy as information becomes available. This includes adding language that exempts students with learning disabilities or suspected disabilities that affect reading from being retained.
The following policy changes will be added to the agenda for second reading to be voted on at the next board meeting:
• 4.212 Virtual Education Program: The state now allows for two days virtual a semester.
• 4.401 Textbook Selection, Distribution and Care: Replacement pricing for lost or damaged textbooks will be scaled down based on the age of the material.
• 6.204 Attendance of Non-Resident Students: Updated policy allows all employees to bring their children from out of district, not just teachers. Dr. Beard confirmed that the out-of-state tuition is $500, and applies primarily to students from Limestone County, Ala.
• 6.312 Use of Personal Communication & Electronic Devices: State law now allows teachers to confiscate phones. The policy will be updated to reflect this, and an update to the code of conduct will be coming in November that will also reflect this policy change.
• 6.318 Admission of Suspended or Expelled Students: The commissioner of education no longer needs to be notified if a student is denied readmission according to a new state law.
At its next meeting, the school board is scheduled to consider:
• Giles County and Richland high school FFA field trip to Indianapolis, Ind., in October.
• Using ESSER funds to upgrade the school system’s internet switches from 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit, which will include the purchase of new racks and switches.
Technology and Information Systems Supervisor Gary McCree explained they would go through the FCC’s E-Rate program which offers internet products and services at an 80 percent discount to Giles County Schools based on the local poverty level. The total cost for the switch upgrade would be $26,768.
McCree also asked to renew the Managed Internal Broadband Service contract at a cost of $8,505.60 through the E-Rate program.
The next board meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. in the Central Office board room.
