Just before 10 a.m. Monday, March 27, three children and three adults were killed when a gunman entered Covenant School in Nashville and opened fire.
The horrifying sights and sounds coming from Nashville last week are all too familiar for many in Giles County who lived through or remember the devastating school shooting that claimed the lives of teacher Carolyn Foster and student Diane Collins in 1995.
As school safety comes back into focus in the wake of the Covenant School shooting, it is the local experience from almost 30 years ago that has shaped the way Giles County develops and implements schools safety today. Much of the reason for that is the experience of Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton, who was the first law enforcement officer to respond Nov. 15, 1995, when the shots rang out in the halls at Richland.
“When this happened Monday, there were a lot of bad memories, and that happens to a lot of the folks that were involved at Richland that day,” Helton said. “You start thinking about the victims, about the family and seeing the kids being led out of the school. That is something that will live with them for the rest of their lives.”
From his experiences that day as Giles County Sheriff’s D.A.R.E. officer, to becoming the first School Resource Officer at Bridgeforth Middle School and later SRO at Giles County High, Helton was first elected sheriff in 2006, and among his top goals upon taking office was placing an SRO in every school in Giles County.
Twenty years after the Richland School shooting and almost 10 years into his career as sheriff, Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut experienced a school shooting that also served as a tipping point for school safety in Giles County. The night after the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting, Helton said he reached out to every Giles County commissioner and urged them to help him get SROs in all Giles County schools.
“They didn’t pass it then, but it was on their minds when Phillip Wright became director of schools not long after, and that was the first thing he wanted,” Helton recalled.
Today, every Giles County school has a dedicated School Resource Officer, with a total of nine that includes an extra officer to fill in at any school when needed.
“SROs are there for security and security only and their priority is to protect students,” Helton said. “They are constantly checking doors, checking areas, monitoring cameras, and in the process interacting with the kids, so they’ll know a lot more about potential threats.”
Director of Schools Vickie Beard said the SROs build relationships with the students, become mentors and foster a safe place for the students to turn if they hear of a potential problem.
Helton gives the school system credit for the efforts that have been taken to improve infrastructure and programs that enhance day-to-day security at schools.
Among those improvements are window clings that obstruct the view into the school from outside, but allows those inside to see out.
“The goal is to present a hard target because most of the people looking to carry out something are going to the weakest link, where the target will be soft. They are looking for weak targets,” Helton explained.
A key safety component that has been implemented over the past few years in all county schools are the secondary vestibules that require visitors to wait until the doors are unlocked at the double entryways to enter the buildings.
“We undergo training and we have our own people at all schools who are certified trainers to come back and train for school safety,” Beard said. “SROs help with that, and we practice our drills. We respond to any threats or any noise, and we investigate quickly and promptly. We want to make sure our students feel safe and are safe.”
Helton has remained actively involved in state and national organizations like Tennessee School Resource Officers (TSRO) and National School Resource Officers (NSRO) networking and sharing information vital to mitigating exposure and dealing with threats. Director of Schools Vickie Beard and Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Brandon Beard are also members of these organizations.
“We have state-of-the-art training that deals with everything, including the mental aspects,” Helton said. “I am blessed that now, 34 years into my career, I can pick up the phone and call any of these departments from Bristol to Shelby County. We can talk about trends and updated training techniques.”
For Helton, a point of pride is how many threats and incidents have been stopped that few people ever knew about, because SROs were available in the county’s schools.
“There are things that are shut down before they ever get started and that’s because those kids believe in the SROs and know they can talk to them,” he said.
Communication through Homeland Security, the State of Tennessee and other law enforcement agencies is a major improvement in how all levels of government and law enforcement are networking.
And there’s still more that can be done.
“There are some relatively cheap door stops that could be put in, and that’s the kind of thing we want in place when there is a threat actually happening. It can buy valuable time,” Helton said, adding that he believes funding for this type of equipment will come out of the Nashville shooting. “The big thing is you have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”
Last week U.S. Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty announced their plan to introduce the SAFE School Act that establishes a $900 million grant program that will allow both public and private schools to train and hire veterans and former law enforcement officers to serve as school safety officers, hire off-duty law enforcement officers and provide funding to harden schools and increase physical security.
“I fully support a bill that would provide additional funding for schools to hire and train additional security,” Helton said in a quote for the national announcement of the SAFE Act. “I appreciate that this legislation will also help aid some of the smaller rural counties in Tennessee that currently have no security officers or school resource officers.”
One of the most important things everyone can do is not forget, the sheriff said.
“My biggest problem is, after a few weeks, we forget about the last shooting, until the next one happens. Why are we forgetting?” he asked. “Politicians won’t agree on what happened and why it happened, and the people won’t meet in the middle anymore on what’s important, and that’s a doggone shame.”
And when days like Monday, March 27, 2023, come, the memories, sights and smells come rushing back for Helton and all those who experienced the tragedy of Nov. 15, 1995, and every school shooting between.
“My ultimate goal is for it to never happen again,” he said. “I will always work with the school system and be open for anything that can make our students safer.”
