Stay in touch with what’s happening throughout Giles County AND help your favorite school with the PULASKI CITIZEN/PulaskiCitizen.com Schools Subscription Special.
Starting this week at most Giles County schools, and available for two weeks, the Citizen Media Schools Subscription Special offers Giles Countians the opportunity to choose between the traditional newspaper each week and/or full access to all daily content on PulaskiCitizen.com, including the weekly newspaper E-edition.
Students will be bringing home information this week about the PULASKI CITIZEN and PulaskiCitizen.com that also includes forms for new subscriptions and renewals. Current subscribers can also participate in the Schools Subscription Special.
For each subscription a student sells their school gets $10. So, if a student sells 10 subscriptions their school will get $100. Citizen Media will present the funds to the schools over the weeks following the subscription drive.
Subscribers get one year of receiving the PULASKI CITIZEN in their mailbox each week and/or a year of access to all content on PulaskiCitizen.com. Subscriptions are available for a combination to both the CITIZEN and PulaskiCitizen.com or just the website.
The rates are $40 for the newspaper and website or $25 for the website-only subscription.
“Last year was our first year, and we were excited about the results,” Publisher Scott Stewart said. “We learned a few things and we’ve adjusted for that. Most noticeable is the amount of information we sent out this year. We got it down to one handout that includes the subscription form. The other noticeable change is we started earlier this year.”
Stewart explained that the whole purpose behind the Schools Subscription Special has been to help the schools raise additional funds. By moving it to earlier in the year, he added, the Schools Subscription Special doesn’t interfere with each school’s
established fund-raisers.
“That is super important to us,” he said. “This is meant to drive interest in the CITIZEN and PulaskiCitizen.com, but more importantly it is a way to do that and help out our schools.”
Just like last year, each student selling a subscription will be invited to participate in a pizza or donut party at their school. The top sellers for each school will receive a prize.
“We see the Schools Subscription Special as another way we can support local education, promote literacy and promote local journalism, all of which are essential to the current and future prosperity of Giles County,” Stewart said. “The Citizen Media staff knows how important it is for everyone to be educated and involved in their community. The PULASKI CITIZEN/PulaskiCitizen.com provides one of a kind coverage of Giles County and now getting a traditional and/or an online subscription comes with an opportunity to help local schools.”
After the two weeks of selling are complete, the Citizen Media staff will collect the forms and have all the subscriptions activated and updated by the end of September. The expiration dates on all new subscriptions will be Sept. 30, 2023. Current subscribers will have one year added to their expiration dates.
Stewart urged anyone with questions or comments to contact him at 638-7592 or [email protected].
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.