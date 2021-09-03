Southside Elementary School’s August Student of the Month is fourth grader Kenny Gooch.
According to third grade ELA teacher, Mrs. Wear, “Kenny has worked so hard in the classroom. He has a smile that lights up the world. Kenny often gives a lending hand to his friends and anyone else in need. I am proud of how far Kenny has come, and can’t wait for him to do big things in the future.”
His third grade math teacher added, “Kenny is one of a kind! He is kind and thoughtful to his peers. While he was quiet during class time, he would always give his best effort. When he had the opportunity to play and be social, you could see his happiness radiate through him. I am excited to see how Kenny will grow and flourish as he gets older.”
According to his mom, “Kenny genuinely likes to help people. He loves his family of 10, which consists of three brothers and four sisters. He especially looks up to his brother Tyson. Kenny is a big help around the house with various chores, washing clothes, cooking, cleaning and mowing the yard. We have 10 dogs and two rabbits and he also helps take care of and feed them.”
Kenny likes school in general but math is his favorite subject because he enjoys multiplying. He also enjoys riding his bike and watching UFC. He loves to help his dad work on cars and has been known to help remodel their home.
—SES
