Southside Elementary School’s December Student of the Month is third grader Anna Clifford.
According to her teacher Mrs. Farr, “Anna has done some amazing things this school year. She is learning to read and write in Braille. Anna is a good friend. She is an excellent piano player and has a contagious laugh.”
Educational Assistant Ms. Darla added, “Anna comes to school expecting to learn something new every day. She loves doing her classwork, learning and exploring new things. Anna is kind, smart and enthusiastic. She has a positive attitude and is an inspiration to others. She brings a smile to the faces of everyone she meets. Anna loves to dance during P.E.
“She is a self-taught pianist and actually plays “by ear.” Anna can play just about any song requested. She plays the keyboard every day at lunch for the enjoyment of her peers.”
Anna’s mom shared that, “Anna is very loving. She plays the piano and enjoys going to the park, any park. Anna loves music. She has two sisters who she enjoys playing with.”
According to Anna, she likes “chocolate milk, lemon and lime juice and Doritos.” She added that “social studies is her favorite subject and her favorite season is summer because she loves to go swimming with her family.”
When she is at home, “Anna enjoys playing games with her family and likes to travel to Michigan to visit family who live there. She also enjoys spending time with her grandma and grandpa. She loves going to the park and playing on the merry-go-round.”
Anna is a joy to have at SES.
—SES
