Southside Elementary School’s March Student of the Month is fourth grader Morgan White.
According to math teacher Mrs. Gaines, “Morgan is super polite and very helpful to others. She is a model student, well behaved, does her homework and can assist others when they need help.”
“Morgan is a precious girl,” ELA teacher Mrs. Garland said. “She is always very kind and well-mannered. She strives to be both a strong student and a good, kind friend to all. I can always count on Morgan to be paying attention and willing to help myself or others in ELA.”
Morgan said she loves to play hide and go seek and tag with her cousins and friends. She also enjoys sketching things and anything that has to do with art. Math is her favorite subject because she likes to work with numbers.
Morgan said she has a dog named Zoey and a hamster named Peanut. She cleans Peanut’s cage out and likes to feed and water him.
“My Gigi will be so proud of me,” Morgan said. “She will cut my picture out of the paper and put it on her refrigerator.”
“Morgan is always so sweet and has the biggest heart,” Morgan’s mother added. “She loves to draw or do anything crafty. She also loves to be outdoors, playing in the pool or riding her bike. She is the best ‘Big Sister’ to her younger sister, Avery.”
—SES
