Southside Elementary School’s November Student of the Month is third grader Brooks Abernathy.
Brooks was nominated by his math teacher, Mrs. Coleman, who said, “Brooks is very attentive and an overachiever with his work. He is always willing to help his fellow classmates.”
ELA teacher Mrs. Simpson said, “Brooks is a very kind and helpful young man. He is always willing to help others. He is kind and considerate to everyone. He is a great student and strives to do well in all his subjects. He loves Science and animals.”
Brooks said math is his favorite subject because it is easy and fun. He really enjoys learning his multiplication facts. Brooks is the middle child with an older and younger brother. He enjoys playing PS4 with his older brother but said his younger brother is nicer.
Brooks plays league baseball but also plays with the Coyotes, a travel team coached by his dad. He said he plays several different positions but you will usually find him in the outfield.
Brooks said he enjoys fishing and likes to just take his net to the pond “to see what I can catch.” He loves to swim and enjoys anything to do with the water.
He said he has three dogs, one cat, that just visits, and three kittens. He and his brother take turns feeding and watering the dogs.
According to his mom, “Brooks is funny and a great brother who always tries to include everyone. People just seem to be drawn to him.” He also loves music, is very optimistic and is often the family cheerleader.
—SES
