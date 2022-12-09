Southside Elementary School’s November Student of the Month is third grader Lawrence Lin.
According to homeroom and ELA teacher Miss Daniels, “Lawrence is an absolute joy to have in class! He is so kind and respectful and always produces amazing quality work.”
Mrs. Hughes, his math teacher, added, “Lawrence works hard and asks questions when he needs clarification. Lawrence is friendly to all and very polite to his teachers.”
Lawrence shared that he “lived in Queens, N.Y., Atlanta and Nashville before moving to Pulaski.” His favorite subject is math because “it is easy and that is what I first learned when I first moved to the United States at age 5.” His favorite math skill is multiplication.
Lawrence said he likes “to play tag and basketball at school with his friends when they are outside for recess.” He has a little brother and they “play Legos together” when they are at home. Lawrence said he recently got a parrot as a pet.
“The parrot is so new that we haven’t named him yet,” Lawrence said.
He helps care for his parrot by feeding and watering it. He helps out at home by washing the dishes with his mom and sweeping the floor.
—SES
