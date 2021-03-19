Those students who have earned listing on Southside Elementary School’s second nine-weeks honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year are:
Third Grader
Crystal Coleman
A/B — Ethan Kalentkowski, Sophia McMasters, Tyler Royals, Stevi James Vanderpool.
Brooke Pelfrey
All A’s — Hagan Haney.
A/B — Chandler McCrory, Hezekiah Phelps, Aubrey Skellett, Kendyl White.
Katelyn Wear
All A’s — Cooper Skeets.
A/B — McKenna Bass, Braxton Huls, Ansley Smith, Sean Tyson.
Lisa Pickett
A/B — Londyn Crabb, Samuel Gartside, Emma Glover, Kennedy Whitworth.
Christy Simpson
All A’s — Brooks Abernathy, Kyliyah Pipkins.
A/B — Annabell Wallace.
Shannon Rogers
A/B — Laigyn Shelton, Jayden Strickland, Trey Walls
Fourth Grade
Allison Turner
A/B — Morgan White.
Candace Garland
A/B — Ellie Harris, Madalyn Russell, Evan Vincent.
Jennifer Gaines
A/B — Jaden Calderon, Emilie Castaneda, Braeia Smith.
Rebecca Payne
A/B — Zahari Howell, Camron Lyle.
Amanda Smith
A/B — Aniston Gordon, Eli Shelton.
Belinda Hudson
A/B — Jailon Smith, Jayla Santos.
Fifth Grade
Lisa Bryant
A/B — Kayle Brown, Kolin Frierson, Ethan Kelley, Paisleigh Stanford, Keeton Wade.
Sheena Cheatwood
A/B — J. J. White.
Tonya Potts
A/B — Kaylona Vonsavoye-Moore.
Geneva Hughes
All A’s — Wesson Parker, Elliana Riley.
Jennifer Wilson
A/B — Halle Bratton, Carter Garrett, Adrieanna Hamlett, Savannah Hillhouse.
Amy Kostal
A/B — Isabelle Gonzales.
—SES
