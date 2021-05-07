honor roll

The students of Southside Elementary School who have qualified to be named on the school’s third nine-week honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:

Third Grade

Crystal Coleman

All A’s — Sam Newsom

A/B — Ethan Kalentowski, Sophia McMasters, Ted Parker, Tyler Royals, Stevi James Vanderpool

Jo Ellen Johnston

All A’s — Jayden Strickland

A/B — Chelsea Gower, Brantley Fuller

Brooke Pelfrey

All A’s — Hagan Haney, Hezekiah Phelps

A/B — Zairyn Gardner, Chandler McCrory, Weston Oglesby, Aubrey Skellett, Kendyl White

Lisa Pickett

All A’s — Samuel Gartside

A/B — Londyn Crabb, Kaleb Dudley, Emma Glover, Kennedy Whitworth

Christy Simpson

All A’s — Kyliyah Pipkins

A/B — Brooks Abernathy

Katelyn Wear

All A’s — Cooper Skeets

A/B — McKenna Bass, Braxton Huls, Clay Saad, Ansley Smith, Sean Tyson

Fourth Grade

Jennifer Gaines

A/B — Jaden Calderon, Emilie Castaneda, Braeia Smith, Jett Vanderpool

Candace Garland

All A’s — Noah Barnes, Sophie Harris

A/B — Joe Jett, Maddie Russell, Evan Vincent

Becky Payne

A/B — Zahari Howell

Amanda Smith

All A’s — Anniston Gordon

A/B — Eli Shelton

Allison Turner

A/B — Nicolas Boldin, William Byrd, Gabe Christman, Tegan Huls, Morgan White

Fifth Grade

Lisa Bryant

A/B — Keeton Wade

Geneva Hughes

A/B — Maddox Oglesby, Wesson Parker, Elliana Riley, Laynee Southerland

Amy Kostal

A/B — Isabelle Gonzales,  Jackson Taylor

Tonya Potts

A/B — Knox Creecy, Gracie Wilkerson

Jennifer Wilson

All A’s — Cooper Abernathy

A/B — Halle Bratton, Carter Garrett, Adrieanna Hamlett, Savannah Hillhouse

—SES

