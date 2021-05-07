The students of Southside Elementary School who have qualified to be named on the school’s third nine-week honor roll of the 2020-21 academic year are:
Third Grade
Crystal Coleman
All A’s — Sam Newsom
A/B — Ethan Kalentowski, Sophia McMasters, Ted Parker, Tyler Royals, Stevi James Vanderpool
Jo Ellen Johnston
All A’s — Jayden Strickland
A/B — Chelsea Gower, Brantley Fuller
Brooke Pelfrey
All A’s — Hagan Haney, Hezekiah Phelps
A/B — Zairyn Gardner, Chandler McCrory, Weston Oglesby, Aubrey Skellett, Kendyl White
Lisa Pickett
All A’s — Samuel Gartside
A/B — Londyn Crabb, Kaleb Dudley, Emma Glover, Kennedy Whitworth
Christy Simpson
All A’s — Kyliyah Pipkins
A/B — Brooks Abernathy
Katelyn Wear
All A’s — Cooper Skeets
A/B — McKenna Bass, Braxton Huls, Clay Saad, Ansley Smith, Sean Tyson
Fourth Grade
Jennifer Gaines
A/B — Jaden Calderon, Emilie Castaneda, Braeia Smith, Jett Vanderpool
Candace Garland
All A’s — Noah Barnes, Sophie Harris
A/B — Joe Jett, Maddie Russell, Evan Vincent
Becky Payne
A/B — Zahari Howell
Amanda Smith
All A’s — Anniston Gordon
A/B — Eli Shelton
Allison Turner
A/B — Nicolas Boldin, William Byrd, Gabe Christman, Tegan Huls, Morgan White
Fifth Grade
Lisa Bryant
A/B — Keeton Wade
Geneva Hughes
A/B — Maddox Oglesby, Wesson Parker, Elliana Riley, Laynee Southerland
Amy Kostal
A/B — Isabelle Gonzales, Jackson Taylor
Tonya Potts
A/B — Knox Creecy, Gracie Wilkerson
Jennifer Wilson
All A’s — Cooper Abernathy
A/B — Halle Bratton, Carter Garrett, Adrieanna Hamlett, Savannah Hillhouse
—SES
