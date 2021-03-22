Southside Elementary School’s January Student of the Month is third grader Zairyn Gardner.
According to Ms. Pelfrey, “Zairyn is a sweet, caring and compassionate young man. He loves playing and chatting with his friends during recess and lunch. He has such a big heart for his classmates. He ensures that everyone feels included. He will compliment his peers who are on task or working really hard. He is studious in all academic areas and is always sure to give 110 percent in all work.”
Zairyn said he loves to play, especially basketball. He also said he loves to climb.
Math is his favorite subject because he thinks it is easy to understand.
He has one brother and they like to make up games. When he’s at home he helps to clean the bathroom and sweeps.
“Zairyn is a kind-hearted child,” his mother said. “He enjoys playing outside, jumping on the trampoline, riding his bike, playing his Nintendo Switch, collecting Pokemon cards and listening and dancing to music. He is a wonderful big brother to his little brother, Ari.
“His dad and I are so proud to be his parents and we know that he will excel in everything he does.”
Mrs. Pefrey stated that Zairyn has a lot of potential and she’s excited to see what all he accomplishes.
—SES
