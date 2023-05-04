Southside Elementary School’s April Student of the Month is fourth grader Carson Gentry.
“Carson is a joy to have in the classroom,” reading teacher Mrs. Garland said. “He begins every morning helping out in Mrs. Harris’ room. I love that he is such a great friend. Carson is always willing to help others and be a leader!
“He is also a hard worker. Carson wants to excel and do his very best... especially in writing! He has wonderful penmanship!”
According to P.E. teacher April Blade, “Carson is a very respectful and responsible student. He is attentive during class and speaks when spoken to. His smile is friendly and welcoming. Carson is also very witty. He is a joy to have in class.”
Carson said that reading is his favorite subject and he likes to “go back in the reading passage and plug in the answers” that he finds.
“Carson is very helpful around the house, for example washing dishes and taking out the trash,” a family member shared. “He sometimes helps without being asked. He is good to help his sister with her homework and will feed and water his dog, Bella.”
Carson said he likes to play basketball and was a member of the Grizzlies in the Faith over Facts Saturday League.
When at home, Carson likes to play games on his Xbox, with Basketball 2K23 as his favorite. He likes to help his mom cook breakfast, especially the eggs. He also helps his mom clean.
“Mom sweeps and I use the dustpan,” he said.
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.