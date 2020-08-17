Southside Elementary School’s August student of the month is fifth grader Elliana Riley.
According to Riley’s former fourth grade teacher Tonya Potts, “Elli was an awesome student who gave 100 percent every day and beyond. She was always kind to others and was continually ready to help a classmate or me. Elli came to school every day and had a determined attitude. Her grades were consistently high. Elli was always an excellent example to her peers.”
Elli said she loves to learn new things and that writing is her favorite subject. She LOVES to read and earned 250 AR points before school closed in March.
In her spare time, she likes to play with her two cats, Chloe and Gus Gus. Elli currently participates in karate, gymnastics and takes piano lessons. She said she also enjoys traveling with her family.
According to her mom, Elli is super kind, loves making new friends and really misses her friends from school. She also revealed that she is a great asset at home by helping with her two little brothers. Elli loves reading to them and also helps by tucking them in at bedtime.
—SES
