Southside Elementary School’s August Student of the Month is fourth grader Kurtis Hunt.
“He has a kind and quiet soul. Kurtis works hard for his teachers and gives his best work despite the rigorous work provided,” his third grade ELA and summer school teacher Mrs. B. Pelfrey shared. “He has shown amazing growth as a students and a friend throughout his time in third grade and this summer. Kurtis enjoys talking personally with his teachers and playing with friends on the playground. I am excited to see what endeavors Kurtis accomplishes in his future!”
According to his third grade math teacher Miss Wear, “Kurtis is one of the sweetest friends that I’ve been lucky to teach. He never skips a beat with sharing his kind heart to his peers, teachers and everyone he meets. Kurtis strives to be his best self, and is always eager to ask for help when needed. He is such a special person and will always shine bright wherever he goes. I am so proud of him.”
“He is one of five children in our family,” Kurtis’ mom added. “He enjoys riding bikes with his brothers and sisters and has a big heart. Of all of my children, Kurtis is the one that wears his heart on his sleeve. He is willing to do anything to help out at home. He recently helped me mow the lawn. Kurtis cleans his room and takes their two dogs, Jazzy and Zeus, out when needed. He also makes sure the bowls are full of water and food for his dogs and cats.”
Kurtis said math is his favorite subject because he “enjoyed learning his multiplication facts.” He also “enjoys building things with scrap pieces of wood and his dad’s tools.” When he is at school he enjoys playing tag with his friends.
—SES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.