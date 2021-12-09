Southside Elementary School’s December Student of the Month is fifth grader Beckett Nelson.
“Very few people you come across in your life are able to light up the entire room and put a genuine smile on everyone’s faces. Beckett Nelson is one of those rare individuals,” his teacher Christina Harris said. “He truly lights up any area he enters, and he is able to put a smile on your face no matter how you were previously feeling. If you were to ask Beckett to tell you about his friends, he would quickly tell you that everyone is his friend. In the classroom, he is always the first to volunteer to help others. He always has compliments for anyone talking to him. He brings happiness wherever he goes.”
Room assistant Kristy Long added, “Beckett deserves to be student of the month because he is kind to everyone. I have never heard him say an unkind word to another student. Kids of all ages know and love Beckett. He makes you feel better just by being in his presence. The world would be a better place if more people had a heart like Beckett.”
According to Beckett, he enjoys science and really likes to play Madden on his Xbox. He also likes to play with his brother and cousins. He loves to go to Soup’s house and brownies are his favorite. He likes to watch golf on TV, stay in hotels and ride roller coasters.
“Space Mountain is my favorite!” he added. “Beckett can always make us smile no matter what is going on,” his mother shared. “He is friendly to everyone he meets and has the sweetest personality. We couldn’t be more proud of him.”
—SES
